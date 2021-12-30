Report: Semi Ojeleye Enters NBA Covid Protocols

Just when you thought the Bucks were going to be out of the Covid woods for a bit, they head right back in. This time, it’s Semi Ojeleye getting entered into the NBA’s Covid health & safety protocols:

Milwaukee's Semi Ojeleye has entered the league's Covid protocols, according to league portal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 30, 2021

Semi hasn’t suited up for Milwaukee since the December 23rd win over the Dallas Mavericks, and his loss in the rotation won’t be as keenly felt as those of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis, Wes Matthews, and to an extent Donte DiVincenzo’s. Still, it’s significant news because it means the Bucks are potentially back to square one regarding guys getting sidelined for 10 days due to the NBA’s protocols.

Don’t be surprised if this is just the first of many to come. Per the Magic, both Robin Lopez and Hassani Gravett (each of whom played against the Bucks on Tuesday) also entered the league’s protocols:

Orlando Magic center Robin Lopez has entered health and safety protocols, team says. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 30, 2021

Following tonight’s game vs Milwaukee, @OrlandoMagic guard Hassani Gravett has entered NBA Health and Safety Protocols. — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) December 29, 2021

We’ll see how things play out, especially with a second game against the Magic slated for tonight. Stay tuned in case more guys get some unintended time away from the court for the Bucks.