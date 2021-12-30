Rapid Recap: Bucks 136, Magic 118

The more things change, the more they stay the same as the Bucks faced the Orlando Magic again after doing so on Tuesday night. The game followed a similar pattern as Tuesday which led them to another victory.

The Bucks started the game the same way they ended, by getting plenty of points in the paint while scoring 32 points in the opening quarter. The offense barrage continued and Milwaukee was able to get create the distance on Orlando taking a 12 point lead into halftime. The third quarter was not great for Milwaukee who’s offense struggled the majority of quarter with missed threes, and shots at the rim. Milwaukee was able to get to the free throw line to slowly gain points but Orlando got hot and was able to erase the deficit before a Bucks run sparked by Jrue Holiday and Boogie got the lead back up to 11 at the end of the quarter. Giannis decided to take over in the fourth quarter to start and then Milwaukee decided to run away with it to give Milwaukee the season sweep over the Magic.

Stat that stood out

DeMarcus Cousins had 13 points in the third quarter. He scored in a variety of ways which included bully ball in the post, free throws and putback slams. Milwaukee really needed his quarter even if he got a technical foul for shoulder bumping Moe Wagner.