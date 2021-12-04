 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucks vs. Heat Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00pm (central)

By Mitchell Maurer
Cleveland Cavaliers v Miami Heat Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Welcome to PJ Tucker ring night, which also doubles as a regular season showdown between the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat! Last year’s member of THE DOGS will get some recognition and some hardware pregame, and then these two rivals will square off (each of which is short-handed tonight, missing Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez).

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

