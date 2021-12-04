Rapid Recap: Bucks 124, Heat 102

In a game in which they were without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks blew out the Miami Heat, 124-102.

NBA.com Box Score

With a handful of players sidelined in this one, the Bucks would experiment with some interesting lineups in the first quarter. Every active player besides Jordan Nwora saw first quarter action. After an initial slow start, Milwaukee would come to life to take a 34-23 into the second quarter.

Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton exhibited strong offensive outputs in the second quarter, creating much of the flow of Milwaukee’s offense. The Bucks would nearly earn a 20-point lead at points. At halftime, they’d hold a 69-52 advantage over the Heat.

Bobby Portis and Khris Middleton would be the story in the third, providing the firepower to pull away from Miami even more. The Bucks would simply cruise throughout the period, heading into the fourth with a massive 105-76 lead.

From that point on, the ship had sailed on any chance Miami had at even sniffing a comeback. Milwaukee would just put the icing on the cake and stomp things out with a ginormous 124-102 win.

Stat That Stood Out

I’m going to select Bobby Portis for this one. He just keeps producing — not just in scoring, but rebounding. Tonight, he finished with 19 points and 16 rebounds. Those 16 rebounds tied a career-high. That’s also his 8th double-double of the season (he had 12 last year). He just continues to bring the energy night in and night out. There was also a point where he got into a scuffle with Tyler Herro and came out of it flexing to the crowd. Just an A+ effort from BP tonight.