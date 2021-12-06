 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 7:00 pm Central

By Adam Paris
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks tackle their divisional opponent, the Cleveland Cavaliers, for the first time this season on Monday evening in Fiserv Forum. We’ll see whether they can continue their dominance over Central Division comrades. Good lineup news too!

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 25: Against Cleveland, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 35%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (52 votes)
  • 47%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (71 votes)
  • 14%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (21 votes)
  • 2%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (4 votes)
148 votes total Vote Now

