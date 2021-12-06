Bucks vs. Cavaliers Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks tackle their divisional opponent, the Cleveland Cavaliers, for the first time this season on Monday evening in Fiserv Forum. We’ll see whether they can continue their dominance over Central Division comrades. Good lineup news too!
And Giannis Antetokounmpo is back in the Bucks' starting lineup.— Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) December 7, 2021
(Grayson Allen too.) https://t.co/y7JsZYlGew
Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
Poll
Game 25: Against Cleveland, the Bucks will...
This poll is closed
-
35%
Win big (by 10 or more points)
-
47%
Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
14%
Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
2%
Lose big (by 10 or more points)
