The Brew Hoop Podcast Episode 114: Build Backs Better

After a lengthy hiatus, I’m thrilled to be back on The Brew Hoop Podcast with Riley and Kyle once more. And I can’t think of a better time to return than in the wake of some potentially season-altering news, and a flurry of roster moves to churn the back end of this team. First, we touch on the Brook Lopez back injury, which Mitchell wrote extensively about here. I’m thankful to hear there is optimism he may return, but our conversation definitely skews towards any scenario where he might be out for the year.

While I may not usually be able to clarify what’s said on the pod, I’d like to quickly clarify my “Milwaukee can’t win a championship without Brook statement.” I mean that they I don’t think they can win with the roster as currently constituted, that could certainly change if they make a move before the trade deadline, but I think all the Bucks defensive and offensive versatility needs to be on the table for them to win it all again this next year, and no Lopez takes the optimized version of their base defense off the table. Anyway, let’s hope Brook gets healthy.

After that, we talk about the Wes Matthews signing, shuffling two-way contracts and break down a thrilling Charlotte game, a meh (besides Mamu) Toronto performance and the thrills of crushing Miami, even if they were shorthanded.

I want to thank Alex, Morgan, Andrew, Sean and Van for filling in while I was out welcoming my new daughter. And of course, thanks to Riley and Kyle for keeping the pod going in my absence.