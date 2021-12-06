Rapid Recap: Bucks 112-104

On a blustery Milwaukee night, the Bucks would knock off the Cleveland Cavaliers by a 112-104 score.

NBA.com Box Score

Both Milwaukee and Cleveland would be even after one quarter of play in this one, with the score being tied at 24-24 after one. Cleveland would take four threes and convert all of them in the first period.

It’d continue to be an ugly offensive showing for the Cavaliers in the second quarter. After one half of play, they’d go just 32.6 percent from the floor. Going into the second half, Milwaukee owned a 56-50 lead.

The Bucks’ lead would fluctuate from single digits to double digits throughout the third quarter. Kevin Love would continue to be hot from the perimeter for Cleveland, which sparked the Cavs’ comeback. However, moving into the final quarter of regulation, the Bucks’ took their lead back into double-digit territory at 88-78.

Giannis Antetokounmpo would start to come alive late in the fourth and ultimately close things out down the stretch for the Bucks. They’d get the win over the Cavs by a final score of 112-104.

Stat That Stood Out

Javonte Smart hasn’t been on this team long, but man, he’s making his minutes count. In 10 minutes of action tonight, he’d score six points. Sure, that’s not too much, but he’s showing that he can gel with his teammates out on the floor and provides quite a nice spark off the bench. He also had quite the crossover in the first half. This has been a fun week of play for him and he’ll look to continue it moving forward.