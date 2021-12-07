You Herd it Here: Wisconsin Herd Split Games with Grand Rapids and Big Roster News

After seeing their winning streak end last week, the Wisconsin Herd went over to Michigan to play the Denver Nuggets G-League affiliate Grand Rapids Gold. Both games were close as the winner won by four points; the Herd won Friday’s game and lost on Saturday. The Gold are currently coached by former Milwaukee Buck Jason Terry.

G-League Box Score Herd 131 Gold 127

G-League Box Score Herd 107 Gold 111

In what seems to be a typical thing for the Herd, they needed a comeback to secure the win on Friday. The Herd were trailing by as much as 17 points; despite scoring 40 points in the first quarter and 71 in the first half, that wasn’t enough for them to establish a lead heading into halftime. The second half continued to bring plenty of offensive firepower and the Herd made 20 three pointers in the game. Thankfully, Wisconsin was able to get a lead in the fourth quarter and walk away with a hard fought win. Tremont Waters had a team high 31 points thanks to shooting 7/14 from three. Wenyen Gabriel was a dominant presence scoring 26 points and 16 rebounds. The Gold were led by notable former NBA players Lance Stephenson and Nik Stauskas, who combined for 61 points for the Gold.

This team really has no quit.



Down 17, came back and secured the dub. pic.twitter.com/bjW401gBeB — Wisconsin Herd (@WisconsinHerd) December 4, 2021

Saturday’s matchup was a closer contest between the two teams that brought 12 lead changes and five ties. The second quarter was a sore spot for the Herd who committed 9 turnovers and allowed 15 offensive rebounds. Despite the struggles, the Herd were leading at one point in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t quite enough to secure the win. Lindell Wigginton was a bright spot from the bench, leading the Herd with 28 points which included 4/8 shooting from three. The Herd are currently at 7-2, which is the best record in the Central Division and a spot in the Showcase Cup playoff later this month. The Herd have the week off and their next game will be in Oshkosh on Sunday against the Cleveland Charge.

Hard fought battle.



The best plays from tonight's game pic.twitter.com/voI90d9Lzw — Wisconsin Herd (@WisconsinHerd) December 5, 2021

On Monday, the Herd had Bucks players Jordan Nwora and Donte DiVincenzo assigned to them. It was notable as this indicated that DiVincenzo was on his way back after needing ankle surgery in round one of the playoffs.

The Milwaukee Bucks have assigned Donte DiVincenzo and Jordan Nwora to the Wisconsin Herd. — Wisconsin Herd (@WisconsinHerd) December 6, 2021

But as they say “Grand Opening, grand closing” and both of them were immediately recalled a few hours later.

DiVincenzo and Nwora have been recalled from the Herd. https://t.co/USNQ94E1i5 — Wisconsin Herd (@WisconsinHerd) December 6, 2021

This was likely a situation in which they both practiced with the Herd before heading back to Milwaukee for their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers later that night and not a situation where one or both of them are traded. Thankfully the drive from Oshkosh to Milwaukee isn’t too long.