I’m excited to welcome Old Friend and former Marquette star Wesley Matthews back into the fold.

Matthews was arguably the Bucks’ best on-ball defender during his previous tenure with the team. His ability to adjust his footwork to stay belly button to belly button with the best offensive players in the game - all while keeping his hands high in the sky - was a joy to watch. For a refresher, the below video showcasing his defense on LeBron is worth watching in full:

He may have lost a step since then, but he might be the closest thing to a defensive ringer that we could have added this late in the game. Without Old Dog PJ Tucker, Matthews might help hold the KDs of the world to only 45 (vs. 50) in pivotal playoff games. Unlike lineups featuring Hill or gRay Allen alongside Jrue, a Holiday / Matthews combo could provide stifling perimeter defense and lessen the burden on Giannis, Brook (?), and others inside.

In addition to being a plus defender, though, Wes is also - more importantly? - fun. His Green Arrow three-point celebration is a fan favorite, and he was a pivotal component of the WWE-style pregame mashups with Giannis and RoLo. I would not say that this (long) video is worth watching in full, but it offers a throwback to the glory days of 2019:

We’re just over a quarter of the way through the regular season, which - jockeying for which round we’ll play the Nets and establishing our playoff rotation aside - is largely meaningless. It is hard to get a read on the team’s vibe from the outside looking in, but I wonder if picking up Matthews could be a pick-me-up for the club’s morale. His veteran presence and WWE chops could help us through the dark winter ahead, hopefully without a similar conclusion as last time round.

It also begs a lot of questions about what our recent additions bring to the wrestling table. Would gRay Allen function as the puncher or the punch-ee? Jrue Holiday strikes me as someone who would not tolerate being involved, but could excel as the giggler in the background. The least Semi Ojeleye could do before being shipped out is to be on the receiving end of a Giannis Cobra Finisher. And I won’t even speculate on Mamu. Maybe the routine won’t work without RoLo, but hey - I hear we’re in need of a big...

Without further ado, good luck on today’s trivia! The answers are in the comments below.

Which notable Golden Eagle did not suit up alongside Wes Matthews at Marquette? A: Dominic James

B: Jerel McNeal

C: Jae Crowder

New Buck DeMarcus Cousins is affectionately known as "Boogie." How did he get the nickname? A: He can move on the court like a guard.

B: He shakes his butt during his free-throw routine.

C: He dances in the locker room after wins.

Georgian (and definitely first-round pick) Sandro Mamukelashvili logged a start on Saturday against the Miami Heat. He idolizes a fellow Georgian and Two-Time Old Friend. The first three syllables of this player's name is a type of: A: Rodent

B: Soap

C: Tomato

Site Overlord Mitchell Maurer used his abacus to calculate cumulative end-of-quarter differences during the last three seasons. Which playoff series was the worst based on this sophisticated metric? A: 2019 Eastern Conference Finals

B: 2020 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals

C: 2021 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals

