Bucks vs. Heat Game Thread

Tip-off is set for 6:30 pm Central

By Adam Paris
The Milwaukee Bucks get to take on one of their rivals, the Miami Heat, for the second time in less than a week. This time, it kicks off a four-game road trip that’ll end next Monday in Boston. I certainly wouldn’t mind if it started off on a positive note.

Poll

Game 26: Against Miami, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 64%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (123 votes)
  • 27%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (53 votes)
  • 5%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (10 votes)
  • 2%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (5 votes)
191 votes total Vote Now

