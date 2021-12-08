Bucks vs. Heat Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks get to take on one of their rivals, the Miami Heat, for the second time in less than a week. This time, it kicks off a four-game road trip that’ll end next Monday in Boston. I certainly wouldn’t mind if it started off on a positive note.
Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
Poll
Game 26: Against Miami, the Bucks will...
This poll is closed
-
64%
Win big (by 10 or more points)
-
27%
Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
5%
Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
2%
Lose big (by 10 or more points)
Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+
Loading comments...