Rapid Recap: Bucks 104, Heat 113

The Milwaukee Bucks faced their second loss of the season down in South Beach against the Miami Heat, this time falling 104-113. Despite the best efforts of Jrue Holiday, who had a team-high 27, Milwaukee couldn’t overcome an off-night for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had just 15 and was hounded inside by PJ Tucker.

NBA.com Box Score

Milwaukee bounced back from a rocky shooting start to secure a 26-24 lead following the first. Behind a bevy of Heat turnovers, Milwaukee mustered a 51-44 advantage heading into half despite only nine points from Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Heat drilled a parade of longballs to close out the third period, catapulting themselves ahead 83-77. They couldn’t get past a flaming hot fourth quarter performance from Max Strus, nor a career high 28 from Caleb Martin, and Milwaukee’s road trip got off on the wrong foot. It’s just flat out never fun to lose against the Heat. They’ll have a chance to right the ship against Houston on Friday.

Stat That Stood Out

What is this, the start of last season? Sure seemed like it with the Heat tying a franchise record 22 three pointers on the evening, and all that on 47 attempts too. Several times to start last season we watched teams put up franchise historic nights from deep, and teams have been firing away against this Bucks team at will this year. Even on a night when the Heat were turning it over, the Bucks 12-40 performance from deep wasn’t going to cut it.