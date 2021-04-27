Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets Preview: Buzzing Around

The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a deflating loss against the Atlanta Hawks, but have to lift up their spirits to topple a Charlotte Hornets team that is 2-0 against Mike Budenholzer’s team so far this season.

Where We’re At

With yet another fourth quarter collapse, Milwaukee Bucks fans are quite frustrated following the 3-point barrage that befell them down in Atlanta. Lou Williams and Bogdan Bogdanovic each hit four from deep and Milwaukee couldn’t stop them with some porous perimeter defense. Maybe the opponent just got hot, but one can’t help but feel a level of frustration with how the Bucks just blew a sizable advantage heading into the final period. Perhaps there’s another flip to switch come postseason time, but everyone wants to see this team head into the Playoffs with some momentum. Losses like that, especially after the Philly victories, shrivel up any semblance of Mr. Mo Mentum. They have a chance to get the road trip back on track against Charlotte, but they’ve had their trouble with this squad thus far. Thankfully for their sake, the Hornets are still riddled with injuries.

Missing Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball for a lengthy period of time, the Hornets are now sitting in the 8th slot in the East at 30-30. However, they are riding a two-game winning streak, including a 21-point win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday. The name of their game right now is balanced scoring, and four of their players went for 20+ points in that 125-104 victory. When last these two teams met, Bud opted to rest all of his starters and Jordan Nwora led all Bucks with 24 points on 16 shots. The Hornets passing has been impressive and created open looks against this Bucks’ defense, we’ll see whether the regular starters can clean it up and take care of business in this one.

LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward and Malik Monk are all out for Charlotte.

Player to Watch

Miles Bridges has been a dunking machine this season for the Hornets, stringing together some of the most rim-shattering slams we’ve seen in a few years. But he’s also coupled that with the best shooting season of his career, at 40.9% from deep and 59.2 effective field goal percentage. He’s got some juice off the dribble too and his athleticism means always keeping a watchful eye on where he’s skirting around the court.

