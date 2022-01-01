 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucks vs. Pelicans Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30pm (central).

By Mitchell Maurer
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at New Orleans Pelicans Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Happy New Year, everyone! To bring in 2022 properly, we’re set up with a showdown between the Milwaukee Bucks and the New Orleans Pelicans. Hey, it’s basketball!

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 38: Against New Orleans, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 81%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (127 votes)
  • 13%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (21 votes)
  • 2%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (4 votes)
  • 1%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (3 votes)
155 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+

More From Brew Hoop

Loading comments...