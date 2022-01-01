Rapid Recap: Bucks 136, Pelicans 113

Winners of six straight, the Milwaukee Bucks rang in 2022 by blowing out a heavily-depleted New Orleans Pelicans squad that was missing its two leading scorers, Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with a 35-point triple-double—his second of the season—in just 32 minutes and on 12/18 shooting (9/12 at the line). Jaxson Hayes led New Orleans with 23.

This one started off sloppily for both teams, with turnovers (5 on each side) and bricks galore in throughout most of the first. Milwaukee entered the second up 27-24. Shooters started finding their stroke in the second as each squad put together some hot stretches, but the Bucks buried 7 of their 13 treys in the period and went into the half up 64-56.

Milwaukee began to separate a bit in the third, as Giannis Antetokounmpo kept carving up New Orleans’ interior defense like a hot knife through a beignet. Their lead would grow to as big as 19 and they’d lead 96-82 at the quarter’s conclusion. A triple-double watch went into effect for Giannis, already with a 24/11/7 line as the fourth began. He’d secure it with 6:55 remaining and added a three immediately after for good measure. Up 23 at that point, Giannis looked to be done, but the Pelicans cut the lead to 15 and he’d re-enter the lineup. From there, Bucks coasted back to a 23-point edge and a 136-113 win, their sixth straight.

Stat That Stood Out

Each of Giannis’ 10 assists came on made three-point baskets. The Bucks finished with 23 makes on 48 attempts, good for a scorching 47.9%.

