Rapid Recap: Bucks 99, Hornets 103

The Milwaukee Bucks leave Charlotte with two straight losses, and the Hornets get to ride high as they pulled out a tight affair, 103-99, against Milwaukee thanks in part to some terrible miscues down the stretch for Darvin Ham’s team.

NBA.com Box Score

Milwaukee started out crisp against Charlotte, but found themselves in a drastic offensive rut as the minutes ticked by, trailing 28-19 after one period. The second didn’t bring all that much more potent fireworks out there, as the Bucks limped their way to a 48-47 halftime lead. Charlotte came out firing on all cylinders offensively in the third period, putting the Bucks into a 83-74 hole heading into the fourth. Despite the Bucks holding Charlotte to merely 19 fourth quarter points, a series of horrifically executed plays down the stretch doomed them to a two-game losing streak as they head home to face the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

Stat That Stood Out

Milwaukee turned the ball over 20 times in this one, even more than last Saturday, in a sloppy game with rough execution up and down the roster. None were more costly than their attempt at a game-tying play that went out of bounds, but there were a number of inexcusable miscommunications throughout. Funny enough, the Hornets didn’t score nearly as much this time around as the 21 they scored off 15 turnovers on Saturday. Still, the Bucks couldn’t overcome that number of problems on this night.

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+