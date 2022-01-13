Bucks vs. Warriors Game Thread

We’ve got a big one ahead tonight as the Milwaukee Bucks square off against the Golden State Warriors, whose record has been tops in the NBA most of the season.

Some mixed news for Bucks fans in advance of tip: the good news is that George Hill appears to have exited the health & safety protocols today and is available. The bad news is that Langston Galloway has entered those protocols and Jrue Holiday remains out with ankle soreness. But there’s more good news, as they’ll welcome back this guy to the sidelines:

Mike Budenholzer is back for the Bucks tonight. pic.twitter.com/3qgzSCsySR — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) January 13, 2022

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll Game 44: Against Golden State, the Bucks will…" This poll is closed 21% Win big (by 10 or more points) (35 votes)

38% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (62 votes)

31% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (51 votes)

9% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (15 votes) 163 votes total Vote Now

