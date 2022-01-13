 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucks vs. Warriors Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 (central)

By Van Fayaz
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Golden State Warriors Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve got a big one ahead tonight as the Milwaukee Bucks square off against the Golden State Warriors, whose record has been tops in the NBA most of the season.

Some mixed news for Bucks fans in advance of tip: the good news is that George Hill appears to have exited the health & safety protocols today and is available. The bad news is that Langston Galloway has entered those protocols and Jrue Holiday remains out with ankle soreness. But there’s more good news, as they’ll welcome back this guy to the sidelines:

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 44: Against Golden State, the Bucks will…"

This poll is closed

  • 21%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (35 votes)
  • 38%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (62 votes)
  • 31%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (51 votes)
  • 9%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (15 votes)
163 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+

More From Brew Hoop

Loading comments...