Rapid Recap: Bucks 118, Warriors 99

In a game where they were without Jrue Holiday, the Bucks had no problem fending off the Golden State Warriors, defeating them by a score of 118-99.

NBA.com Box Score

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton wouldn’t waste any time scoring in this one. They’d both explode for 11 points each in the first quarter, aiding the Bucks in opening up a double-digit lead that they wouldn’t relinquish the entire period. Going into the second, Milwaukee led 37-21.

The Bucks would continue to step on the gas pedal in the second quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo would simply do whatever he wanted. At half, he registered a game-high 23 points. Milwaukee capped off their strong opening two quarters with a bang when Bobby Portis sank a buzzer-beater 3-pointer. That gave the Bucks a 77-38 halftime lead.

Led by the three of Antetokounmpo, Middleton, and Portis, the Bucks simply didn’t let Golden State have any chance of getting into this one throughout the third. Their double-digit lead remained well intact, and going into the final period of play, Milwaukee led 97-72.

From that point on, it was just playing out the remaining minutes. There was simply no path towards victory for the Warriors, and the Bucks put the final touches on a massive 118-99 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

I’m just going to go with the Bucks’ entire first half. They’d explode for 77 points in the opening two stanzas, simply reducing the Warriors to dust. Sure, there was another half of basketball to play, but it really felt as if it was over at that point. That 39 point deficit was the largest for Golden State since 1963.