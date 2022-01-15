 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucks vs. Raptors Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 5:30 pm Central

By Adam Paris
NBA: Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks face off against their dreaded villains, the Toronto Raptors, in a very early tip time for a Saturday night.

Game 45: Against Toronto, the Bucks will…

  • 52%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (71 votes)
  • 36%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (49 votes)
  • 7%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (10 votes)
  • 3%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (5 votes)
