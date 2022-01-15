Rapid Recap: Raptors 103, Bucks 96

For the second time this month, the Toronto Raptors came into Milwaukee and defeated the Bucks. This time, they did so by a 103-96 score.

NBA.com Box Score

After their flashy showing vs. the Warriors the other night, the Bucks’ offense started out hot once again tonight. Led by Grayson Allen’s hot shooting in the first quarter, Milwaukee leapt out to a 29-20 first quarter lead.

Milwaukee’s offense would begin to slow down in the second quarter, as the Raptors started to tighten up their defensive approach. OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet started to pour in some buckets, which got Toronto back into the game. At halftime, Milwaukee led by a small margin, 49-46.

The Raptors would batter the Bucks throughout the third, catapulting themselves in front thanks to a load of physicality. Going into the final period of regulation, the visitors held onto a small margin, 73-69.

Milwaukee would hang around throughout the fourth in a tug-of-war type of quarter, but late in the quarter, Toronto would begin to pull away. They’d eventually put the final touches on a hard-fought 103-96 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

Pascal Siakam really took it to the Bucks today. He’d end up finishing with a stat line of 30 points on 11-of-20 shooting. He also tallied ten boards and ten rebounds, which gave him the triple-double. He also shot a perfect 3-of-3 from the 3-point line. The biggest of those points came late in the fourth, when he’d hit a three to pad Toronto’s lead and give them the win. The Bucks simply didn’t have an answer for the moves that he put on them.