Rapid Recap: Bucks 114, Hawks 121

As soon as the stat came out that the Atlanta Hawks hadn’t won at home since November 22, you just knew something might go awry with this Milwaukee Bucks team, and so it did as they fell 114-121 Monday evening.

NBA.com Box Score

Neither team could buy a bucket to tip off this contest, but Milwaukee found its groove as the first continued to nab a 26-17 lead. The Hawks had no answer for Milwaukee in the second, even as their own shots finally fell, but the Bucks found themselves up 62-50 at half. Atlanta shot their way back into the game as the third quarter proceeded, pulling within 88-83 as Milwaukee faced one final quarter. A 20-5 run late in the fourth fueled a furious Atlanta comeback that sent the Bucks packing with their fourth loss in five games.

Stat That Stood Out

I’m starting to be a broken record with this stuff, but once again, the Bucks couldn’t find any way to manufacture points inside as the Hawks matched them there, 34-34. The Bucks held the Hawks to a really solid 47% shooting at the rim and 42% from floater — an accomplishment given Trae Young’s ability from there — and meanwhile they shot merely 60% themselves and just 29% (5-17) from between 4-14 feet.

