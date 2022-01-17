 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucks vs. Hawks Game Thread

By Mitchell Maurer
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Good afternoon, Bucks fans, and happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day. As a part of the NBA’s full slate of games, the Milwaukee Bucks head south to take on the Atlanta Falcons.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 46: Against Atlanta, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 47%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (35 votes)
  • 38%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (28 votes)
  • 6%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (5 votes)
  • 6%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (5 votes)
73 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+

More From Brew Hoop

Loading comments...