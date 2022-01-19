Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Coach Bud Faces Mentee and Red Hot Memphis

After a disappointing second half collapse against the Atlanta Hawks on MLK day, the Milwaukee Bucks will look to rebound against the Memphis Grizzlies. Both teams feature exciting players who are always capable of providing highlight reel plays so this should be a must watch game.

WHERE WE’RE AT

Well it’s a good thing that the Bucks won their marquee matchups in the last two weeks because their overall play has been poor. The Bucks, like other teams, have been hit with injuries and COVID which has only seen them win two of their last eight games. The funny part though is who those two wins are against. It was not against lowly teams like the pistons or Raptors, it also wasn’t against a Hawks team that didn’t have a home win since November. No the two wins were convincing victories against the Brooklyn Nets on the road with no healthy guards and the Golden State Warriors where the game was over by halftime. Is it simply a matter of trying when the spotlight is the brightest, or good fortunes? Only the Bucks truly know but they will need to improve on their play second half regardless.

Meanwhile Memphis is having a fantastic season so far. Winners in nine of their last ten games has seen the Grizzlies climb up to third in the Western Conference standings. Former Bucks Assistant coach Taylor Jenkins has hit all the right buttons to have Memphis competing even though they didn’t have rising star point guard Ja Morant. The Grizzlies will begin a four game road trip and recently beat the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

Kyle Anderson, Desmond Bane and Killian Tillie are out with them being in the Health and Safety Protocol while Dillon Brooks joins them as he is out with an ankle injury. Milwaukee will be without Brook Lopez as he recovers from back surgery (he does have a beard though) and Jrue Holiday is questionable with an ankle injury.

Player to Watch: Ja Morant

This guy is good and really special to watch. Morant is improving in his third year averaging 24.4 points and 6.7 assists while shooting 35% from three. if Jrue Holiday doesn’t play, it will be up to George Hill and Donte DiVincenzo to be tasked with trying to slow him down.