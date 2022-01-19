Rapid Recap: Bucks 126, Grizzlies 114

In a game that featured a clash between Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks came out with the 126-114 win.

NBA.com Box Score

Giannis would be getting basically whatever he wanted to start this one off, as he exploded for 14 points in the opening 12 minutes. Ja Morant sketched out 11 points of his own in the period. At the end of one, Milwaukee led by six, 36-30.

While the Bucks would find their groove from deep, that was a facet of the game where the Grizzlies really struggled. They’d construct a wobbly 4-of-23 stat line from deep in the first half, which was the telling story behind Milwaukee’s 61-47 halftime lead.

The Grizzlies would really ignite themselves in the third quarter, going off for 40 points. Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. were cooking. However, despite the big quarter, Milwaukee was up going into the final quarter of regulation, 96-87.

Memphis would continue to refuse to go belly-up, hopping right back into this one late in the fourth. However, Giannis would go on a tear of his own, eliminating any chance of a Memphis victory and giving the Bucks the 126-114 win.

Stat That Stood Out

One of the main differences in this one was the 3-point shooting. In the first quarter, the Bucks significantly outshot the Grizzlies from the perimeter and as the game progressed, that trend proved to stay true. When it was all said and done, the Bucks shot 35.1 percent from the perimeter to compared to the Grizzlies’ 22.5 percentage.