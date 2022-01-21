 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 7:00 pm Central

By Adam Paris
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks get their first crack at divisional foe the Chicago Bulls in this Friday night matchup. Here’s hoping for a rout!

Check out the full preview here and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 48: Against Chicago, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 60%
    Win big (10 or more points)
    (103 votes)
  • 28%
    Win close (9 or fewer points)
    (49 votes)
  • 7%
    Lose close (9 or fewer points)
    (13 votes)
  • 3%
    Lose big (10 or more points)
    (6 votes)
