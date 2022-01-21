Bucks vs. Bulls Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks get their first crack at divisional foe the Chicago Bulls in this Friday night matchup. Here’s hoping for a rout!
Check out the full preview here and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
Poll
Game 48: Against Chicago, the Bucks will...
This poll is closed
-
60%
Win big (10 or more points)
-
28%
Win close (9 or fewer points)
-
7%
Lose close (9 or fewer points)
-
3%
Lose big (10 or more points)
