Rapid Recap: Bucks 94, Bulls 90

In their first meeting of the year, the Milwaukee Bucks outlasted their divisional rivals, 94-90.

The Bulls and their fans were out in full force to start this one out. Right out of the gates, Chicago showed a strong level of aggression, but it wasn’t before Giannis and the Bucks starting finding their groove. After a rush of Antetokounmpo points, Milwaukee took a lead into the second period.

Despite 18 first half points from DeMar DeRozan, Milwaukee was still able to cling to a 45-44 halftime lead. They’d do so thanks to 16 first half points from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The rivalry would really start to heat up in the third following a hard foul from Grayson Allen on Alex Caruso. That play resulted in a flagrant two for Allen and his ejection from the game. It also added fuel to the Bulls, who leapt in front of the Bucks and clung to a 69-68 advantage going into the fourth.

The fourth quarter would be close down the stretch, but ultimately, Milwaukee would pull out the hard-fought win, as the Bulls were unable to cash in on a few late opportunities. The Bucks would come out with a 94-90 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

I’m going to go with the Bucks’ 20 second-chance points for this one. On the other hand, the Bulls had just six. That was a massive advantage for the Bucks all night and epitomized just how hard Milwaukee was crashing the glass. It really speaks to the hustle and grit that everybody on the roster exhibits night in and night out, as it was definitely a deciding factor in tonight’s ball game.