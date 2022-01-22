Milwaukee Bucks vs. Sacramento Kings Preview: Royal Rumble

The Milwaukee Bucks welcome the scuffling Sacramento Kings to town, who are coming well-rested having not played since Wednesday.

Where We’re At

Thankfully the Bucks pulled through on Friday evening against their rival, the Chicago Bulls, with a “gutty” 94-90 victory. Neither team could hit a shot, with each below 40% overall and sub-20% from three. Despite that, Giannis powered through for 30 points and 12 boards to secure a victory in the front end of this SEGABABA. Here’s hoping the court has thawed some between last night and Saturday evening.

The Kings have gone through a whole lot of turmoil this season, firing coach Luke Walton and replacing him with interim Alvin Gentry. Then there was the whole Marvin Bagley’s dad tweeting the team to trade him saga. And amidst all that, their once-future star De’Aaron Fox is shooting just 24% from three and trying to find his way back. It’s no surprise then that this team is well under .500, with many of their pieces linked in the upcoming trade market. Harrison Barnes is a popular name, as he is every year, but I’m curious if anyone else will get the boot. This franchise continues to struggle to find any sense of relevancy, but hopefully that doesn’t jinx Milwaukee as they seek to keep racking up wins.

As for injuries, the Bucks are missing Brook Lopez, per usual. I’ll be curious if anyone sits on the B2B.

Player to Watch

I didn’t enjoy watching Davion Mitchell carve up the Wisconsin Badgers in last year’s NCAA tournament, but I did enjoy seeing him wrestle with dudes defensively in Summer League. I haven’t seen many of those highlights make the rounds during the regular season, but I am intrigued how his tenacity translates to the next level. He’s not shooting it well from deep, which I sorta expected, but I can get behind someone who is gonna make their bones on defense. We’ll see how the Bucks perimeter players handle him.

