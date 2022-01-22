 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucks vs. Kings Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 6:00 pm Central

By Adam Paris
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Sacramento Kings Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Sacramento Kings in a Saturday night fight that serves as an appetizer to tonight’s Packers game, for all those interested in the pigskin.

Check out the full preview here and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 49: Against Sacramento, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 53%
    Win big (10 or more points)
    (60 votes)
  • 29%
    Win close (9 or fewer points)
    (33 votes)
  • 12%
    Lose close (9 or fewer points)
    (14 votes)
  • 4%
    Lose big (10 or more points)
    (5 votes)
112 votes total Vote Now

