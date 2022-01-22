Rapid Recap: Bucks 133, Kings 127

The Bucks were able to get the job done vs. the Kings, defeating the Wester Conference visitors by a final score of 133-127.

NBA.com Box Score

With the Bucks lacking Giannis (who was out due to right knee soreness), the Kings wouldn’t waste any time taking advantage. Led by eight points from Harrison Barnes and seven points from Wisconsin native Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento carried a 35-27 advantage into the second quarter.

The Bucks would see their offense flow better in the second quarter, as the three ball began to fall. They flipped things around on the Kings, as Milwaukee took a lead going into halftime. At the break, they led by a score of 62-54.

The third quarter saw Milwaukee’s lead expand into the double-digit range, as nothing the Kings did really caused the Bucks to blink. However, the Kings would trim it down a little before heading into the fourth quarter. After three quarters, Milwaukee led 94-86.

Sacramento kept battling down the stretch, as they kept it quite close down the stretch. However, they were not able to get over the hump, and Milwaukee came out with a 133-127 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

I’m going to go with Khris Middleton. It’s always big to have your players step up when the star is out, and that’s what he did tonight. He’s done it before when Giannis was out, and he repeated history again with his 34 points. He felt it from the 3-point line, as he connected on 5-of-7 shots. It always seems that whenever Middleton is on, the Bucks are on, and that’s what happened tonight.