The Brew Hoop Podcast: Episode 119 Fighting, it’s what’s for dinner

A packed week for Milwaukee ends with a three-game win streak, and it appears the long-dormant Bucks-Bulls rivalry has roared back to life. Kyle and Riley talk about Milwaukee losing it’s National TV title before winning it back, the ugly, exciting, dramatic primetime victory over the visiting Bulls, and come back around to the idea that the Bucks have more answers to opposing teams’ riddles than those teams have for the Bucks’s. Also, Grayson Allen nearly killed a guy.

Plus! Kyle has an AFCON Cup update, Riley asks if the Badgers mens basketball team is for real, and they’ve a quick discussion about Roberto Calasso and the Windrush Generation. Thanks for listening and please make

Links for the Books:

Mother Country: Real Stories from the Windrush Generation

The Unnamable Present