 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00pm (central)

By Mitchell Maurer
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome back to the action, fellow Bucks fans! Tonight, the Milwaukee Bucks take a trip east to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers. This matchup is currently the 4-5 matchup in the Eastern Conference, meaning it could be an early playoff preview! With 30 more games to play, it’s unlikely to hold steady...but never say never!

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 50: Against Cleveland, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 28%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (42 votes)
  • 41%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (62 votes)
  • 24%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (37 votes)
  • 5%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (8 votes)
149 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+

More From Brew Hoop

Loading comments...