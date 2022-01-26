Bucks vs. Cavaliers Game Thread

Welcome back to the action, fellow Bucks fans! Tonight, the Milwaukee Bucks take a trip east to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers. This matchup is currently the 4-5 matchup in the Eastern Conference, meaning it could be an early playoff preview! With 30 more games to play, it’s unlikely to hold steady...but never say never!

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll Game 50: Against Cleveland, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 28% Win big (by 10 or more points) (42 votes)

41% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (62 votes)

24% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (37 votes)

5% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (8 votes) 149 votes total Vote Now

