Giannis Antetokounmpo Named 2022 All-Star Starter

There wasn’t much doubt that he’d be there, but now we know for sure: Giannis will be starting in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland on February 20th.

Making his 6th #NBAAllStar appearance... Giannis Antetokounmpo of the @Bucks.



Drafted as the 15th pick in 2013 out of Greece, @Giannis_An34 is averaging 28.6 PPG, 11.2 RPG and 6.0 APG for the Bucks this season. pic.twitter.com/JAOuCRdXaf — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) January 28, 2022

It goes without saying that he’s been putting up fabulous numbers made even more impressive by the increased roles he’s had to play on both ends of the floor for the Bucks. Put on top of the sheer production an individual who is easy to root for, who regularly wins hearts and minds with his uniquely-Giannis mix of jokiness, extreme credulity, and competitive fire, and truly global reach. For all of that and then some, he’s the quintessential NBA All-Star.

Plus, we know he puts on a show in these events. He won All-Star MVP honors last year with a 35 point, 7 rebound, and 3 assist performance (going a perfect 16-16 from the field), went one-on-one against LeBron James in the 2020 All-Star game’s ELAM ending fourth quarter to inject this usually staid affair with some serious life, and there’s always the joy in watching someone living a dream:

Selections to the starting lineups for the ASG are determined 50% by fan votes and 25% by NBA players and media members, respectively. Kevin Durant and LeBron James led their conferences in vote totals across the three electorates and so will be the captains for their All-Star teams.

Per the Bucks themselves, he has now tied Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most all-star selections in franchise history. Something tells me he’ll be taking that mantle all for himself sooner rather than later.

(Also, All-Star reserves will be announced next Thursday, February 3rd on TNT. We’ll have to wait until then to see if Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, or Bobby Portis (GASP) will sneak their way onto the bench in Cleveland)

Congrats to Giannis!