Bucks vs. Knicks Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks play a national TV game this late Friday evening against the New York Knicks. Let’s see if they can get back to their winning ways and kick off the weekend on a high note.
Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
Poll
Game 51: Against New York, the Bucks will...
This poll is closed
-
67%
Win big (by 10 or more points)
-
18%
Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
5%
Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
8%
Lose big (by 10 or more points)
Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+
Loading comments...