Bucks vs. Knicks Game Thread

Tip off is scheduled for 9 PM central

By Adam Paris
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks play a national TV game this late Friday evening against the New York Knicks. Let’s see if they can get back to their winning ways and kick off the weekend on a high note.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 51: Against New York, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 67%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (47 votes)
  • 18%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (13 votes)
  • 5%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (4 votes)
  • 8%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (6 votes)
70 votes total Vote Now

