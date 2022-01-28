Bucks vs. Knicks Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks play a national TV game this late Friday evening against the New York Knicks. Let’s see if they can get back to their winning ways and kick off the weekend on a high note.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll Game 51: Against New York, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 67% Win big (by 10 or more points) (47 votes)

18% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (13 votes)

5% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (4 votes)

8% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (6 votes) 70 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+