Rapid Recap: Bucks 123, Knicks 108

In a game that didn’t tip-off until 9:15 p.m., the Bucks defeated the New York Knicks by a score of 123-108.

NBA.com Box Score

In a first quarter that saw both teams shoot lights out, the Bucks came out with a 39-30 advantage. That was thanks in large part to the play of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 13 points in the opening 12 minutes.

The Bucks would be plagued by turnovers and fouls in the second quarter, as their double-digit lead evaporated to just four at halftime. At the intermission, Antetokounmpo would lead all scorers with 17 points.

The Bucks saw their 3-point shooting dwindle in the third, as a rush of cold air cooled them down. It allowed New York to stay close, though they never did hold the lead. Heading into the fourth, Milwaukee led 93-88.

Milwaukee would lean on Giannis to close this one out, and that’s exactly what he did. His stellar play in the fourth quarter helped the Bucks seal this one and come away with a 123-108 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

I’m going to go with Giannis for this one. He was the leading reason the Bucks won this one, as he finished with a stat line of 38 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists. It would end up being his 13th 30/10 game of the year. He leads the league in that category, as Joel Embiid is next in line with 11.