 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucks vs. Pistons Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 7:00 pm Central

By Adam Paris
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NBA: Detroit Pistons at Milwaukee Bucks Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks face a Detroit Pistons team so shorthanded, they barely qualify as the actual Pistons team I believe. We’ll see if the Bucks can keep their winning ways going and hit seven straight.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 39: Against Detroit, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 89%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (99 votes)
  • 8%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (9 votes)
  • 0%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (0 votes)
  • 2%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (3 votes)
111 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+

More From Brew Hoop

Loading comments...