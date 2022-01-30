Rapid Recap: Nuggets 136, Bucks 100

On a Sunday afternoon game in Milwaukee, the Bucks were taken care of by the visiting Denver Nuggets, 136-100.

NBA.com Box Score

The Nuggets would get a small lead in the first quarter, thanks to strong play of Nikola Jokic. Not only was he scoring points in the opening frame, but he was also facilitating the basketball, as he wracked up eight assists. Denver carried a 33-30 advantage into the second quarter.

Aaron Gordon and Bones Hyland provided a spark for Denver in the second quarter, as their scoring helped the Nuggets have leads as large as double-digits. Going into intermission, the away team held a 65-57 lead.

Milwaukee would start the second half sleepwalking. Denver quickly raced out to a 12-5 run and wouldn’t stop there. They’d take advantage of the porous Milwaukee defense and run into the fourth quarter with a 103-81 lead.

From that point on, Mike Budenholzer waved the flag and the Bucks never even sniffed a comeback. Denver would end up coming away with a 136-100 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

The multiple impacts that Nikola Jokic has on the game is extremely evident. Tonight, he scored. He passed. And, he rebounded. Of his final stat line, the 15 assists were what I found to be the most impressive. I’m up in the press box, and Jokic made passes to open guys that I didn’t even see. He’s a thrill to watch.