Bucks vs. Raptors Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 7:00 pm Central

By Adam Paris
The Milwaukee Bucks host the Toronto Raptors, hoping to shake off whatever came over them during that Detroit Pistons loss on Monday.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 40: Against Toronto, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 14%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (16 votes)
  • 30%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (33 votes)
  • 34%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (37 votes)
  • 20%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (22 votes)
108 votes total Vote Now

