Report: George Hill Enters Health and Safety Protocols

I’m starting to question why we continue writing these posts, but the news keeps coming and it’s the same story for the Milwaukee Bucks. Merely hours after head coach Mike Budenholzer entered the league’s health and safety protocols, veteran guard George Hill joins him and will be inactive for some time.

George Hill has entered the league's health and safety protocols.



That means the Bucks now have six players out for tonight's game against the Raptors. — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) January 5, 2022

I know Bud loves him some George Hill, but dang.

Already in the protocols (besides Coach Bud) are Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton, and on their way out of said protocols are Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Semi Ojeleye, and Jordan Nwora. This is on top of missing Brook Lopez (back surgery), Donte DiVincenzo (ankle), and Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness).

The Bucks still have plenty of players who can suit up, including the newly-added Luke Kornet on a ten-day contract, and at this point there are only two names that stand out as having not entered the protocols with the Bucks so far: Rodney Hood and DeMarcus Cousins.

Once again, stay safe out there, everybody.