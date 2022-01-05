Rapid Recap: Raptors 117, Bucks 111

In a Giannis Antetokounmpo-less game, the Bucks were unable to get the job done vs. the visiting Toronto Raptors, falling 117-111.

NBA.com Box Score

The Bucks would initially start out cold from the floor, but warmed up as the quarter progressed. Jrue Holiday led the way after one, rattling off eight points on 3-of-6 shooting. Going into the second quarter, Milwaukee held a 42-35 lead.

The hot shooting continued for both teams throughout the second quarter. Additionally, DeMarcus Cousins and Jordan Nwora paced the offense with some nice scoring outputs, which put the Bucks in control. At halftime, the home team boasted a 77-68 advantage.

Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet would come alive for the Raptors in the third quarter, leaping them back in front in this one. At the end of three, Siakam carried a game-high 26 points, which helped grant Toronto a 92-88 lead.

Down the stretch, the Bucks would make a run, but ultimately, they had dug too deep of a hole with their poor offense in the second half. Toronto would earn a 117-111 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

Right out of the gates, both teams were shooting lights out. The Raptors would shoot 44 percent from three, which helped steer themselves back into this one. Pascal Siakam would go off as well, totaling 33 points on 13-of-23 shooting. And that Fred VanVleet guy? He can still hit 3-pointers. In fact, he’d connect for five of them on 5-of-10 shooting for 19 points. Just a well-rounded night of shooting the basketball for the Raptors.