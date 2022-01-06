Report: Bucks Sign Langston Galloway To Ten-Day Contract

About 15 hours after the Bucks waived DeMarcus Cousins and opened the 15th spot on their roster, GM Jon Horst moved to add a player, though not to the 15th spot on the roster or with a big man as some fans (probably at least 15 of them) may have anticipated.

Free agent guard Langston Galloway plans to sign a 10-day contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Galloway played in four games for the Brooklyn Nets over two 10-days this season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 6, 2022

Galloway is a familiar name to most NBA fans. After going undrafted in 2014 out of St. Joseph’s, the 6’1” combo guard latched on with the Knicks. He made an immediate impact by averaging 11.8 PPG while starting 41 of his 45 games and was selected to the All-Rookie Second Team. He has barely started any games since, but he carved out a journeyman career as a three-point specialist over his eight seasons in the NBA with stops in New Orleans, Sacramento, Detroit, Phoenix, and most recently Brooklyn. He was a member of the Suns team that the Bucks defeated in last year’s NBA Finals but appeared in just two games, none after the second round. In 449 career games, the 30-year-old has averaged 8.1 PPG, 2.4 RPG, and 1.6 APG on .398/.369/.816 shooting.

After signing a ten-day hardship contract on December 16th signed a second ten-day contract on December 27th but hasn't gotten into a game since. It appears the Nets moved on, though they could have retained his services if they wanted to with the hardship exception: players can sign more than two hardship ten-day deals with the same team. He’ll now enter—for at least ten days—a Milwaukee guard rotation that’s currently decimated by both the health and safety protocols and injury: Donte DiVincenzo is expected to be out another week or two with an ankle sprain, plus Grayson Allen, George Hill, and Pat Connaughton are all currently in the protocols. One of that trio could return in a matter of days—much like Jordan Nwora did yesterday—if they register two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

Until then, the Bucks gain some decent and experienced backcourt insurance. We may see him get some playing time against his most recent employer tomorrow evening, in fact. Expect him to put up plenty of threes (career .529 3PAr) and rarely go to the rim (just 13.4 percent of his career attempts are within 3 feet), where the undersized guard has struggled to convert at times with a 55.8% career FG% in the restricted area. He seems to still be capable of shooting well from downtown: last year in Phoenix, he attempted 2.1 triples per night and sank 42.4% of them in his 40 appearances, though he averaged just 11 minutes per game.

Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype and USA Today, this too is a hardship ten-day contract, the same as the one Luke Kornet was given. With three players (and a head coach) currently in the protocols, the Bucks are permitted to add a player without filling an empty 15 man roster spot. As such, the final spot on the roster still remains open and Galloway’s contract does not count for salary cap or luxury tax purposes. In that case, this is not dropping Boogie for Galloway as it might appear. This strongly appears to be a move addressing the multiple absences among their guard corps.