Report: Jrue Holiday Enters Health and Safety Protocols

And another one hits the health and safety protocols, this time Jrue Holiday, as he joins Pat Connaughton, George Hill, Grayson Allen and Mike Budenholzer. This was per Shams Charania.

Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has entered health and safety protocols and is listed out vs. Brooklyn on Friday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 6, 2022

At this point it just seemed like a matter of time for Milwaukee’s point guard to join the rest of the roster in these protocols. It’s certainly disappointing though, especially after facing COVID-19 last season and having to quarantine from his family in his basement. He did say that he was vaccinated earlier this year, including his public campaign with wife Lauren promoting the vaccines.

If he was diagnosed, for his and his family’s sake, I hope for a speedy recovery and feel awful he has to go through this again. On the court, this leaves the Bucks very bereft in the backcourt. The signing of Langston Galloway is a small way to bolster those corps, but Javonte Smart is basically their only remaining “point guard.” I’ll be curious if the Bucks sign anyone else by this weekend to help handle the rock. In the meantime, let’s hope Giannis Antetokounmpo is feeling better by Friday.