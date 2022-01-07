Bucks vs. Nets Game Thread

Just like everyone expected when this marquee matchup was scheduled, the Bucks roll into the Barclays Center for a potential Eastern Conference Playoffs preview against the Nets with only one healthy guard from the roster as it stood on opening night, the last time these teams faced. Oh, and Darvin Ham as their head coach.

We have a new hardship contract for tonight too. A hearty welcome to University of Rhode Island great Jeff Dowtin Jr., who I didn’t know existed until today!

The Milwaukee Bucks are planning to sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Dowtin played in four games for the Warriors this season on a two-way contract. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 7, 2022

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll Game 41: Against Brooklyn, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 6% Win big (by 10 or more points) (13 votes)

23% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (45 votes)

38% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (74 votes)

30% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (59 votes) 191 votes total Vote Now

