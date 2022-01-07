 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucks vs. Nets Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 (central)

By Van Fayaz
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Milwaukee Bucks Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Just like everyone expected when this marquee matchup was scheduled, the Bucks roll into the Barclays Center for a potential Eastern Conference Playoffs preview against the Nets with only one healthy guard from the roster as it stood on opening night, the last time these teams faced. Oh, and Darvin Ham as their head coach.

We have a new hardship contract for tonight too. A hearty welcome to University of Rhode Island great Jeff Dowtin Jr., who I didn’t know existed until today!

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 41: Against Brooklyn, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 6%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (13 votes)
  • 23%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (45 votes)
  • 38%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (74 votes)
  • 30%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (59 votes)
191 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+

More From Brew Hoop

Loading comments...