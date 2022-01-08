Bucks vs. Hornets Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks play the second game of a back-to-back, heading down to Charlotte for a contest against the Hornets. Hopefully they can build upon their statement win over the Nets on Friday night, even without practically their entire backcourt.
Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
Poll
Game 42: Against Charlotte, the Bucks will...
This poll is closed
-
18%
Win big (by 10 or more points)
-
50%
Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
24%
Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
5%
Lose big (by 10 or more points)
