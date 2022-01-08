 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucks vs. Hornets Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 6:00 pm Central

By Adam Paris
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NBA: Charlotte Hornets at Milwaukee Bucks Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks play the second game of a back-to-back, heading down to Charlotte for a contest against the Hornets. Hopefully they can build upon their statement win over the Nets on Friday night, even without practically their entire backcourt.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 42: Against Charlotte, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 18%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (38 votes)
  • 50%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (103 votes)
  • 24%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (49 votes)
  • 5%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (12 votes)
202 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+

More From Brew Hoop

Loading comments...