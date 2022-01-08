Rapid Recap: Bucks 106, Hornets 114

The Milwaukee Bucks looked like the more tired team with a short handed roster and no night’s rest, as the sprint Charlotte Hornets stung them with a loss, 106-114. These teams will match up again come Monday evening.

A solid Milwaukee start to the first quarter was soiled by a strong Charlotte close, as the Bucks led just 29-27 after one. The second period featured a Bucks team intent on giving their 3rd quarter Toronto performance a run for its money, as they managed just 12 points while the Hornets got out to a 47-41 lead. Milwaukee found their offensive flow in the third period, but Charlotte found an even greater groove with 42 points, taking a commanding 89-75 lead before the fourth. Despite the best efforts of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dominated the fourth en route to 43 points and 12 boards, Milwaukee couldn’t get over the hump to topple Charlotte.

Stat that Stood Out

There aren’t a ton of positives to come out of this one, particularly from players outside of Khris and Giannis, but I do want to shout out the latter for his best free throw night of the season, going 18-20 from the line. It kept the team in it to the bitter end and gave the feel-good game six Finals vibes.

If you’re looking for a reason why the Bucks lost this game outside of role players turning into pumpkins, a big one was 15 Milwaukee turnovers turning into 21 points for the Hornets.