Bucks Waive Marques Bolden and Lindell Wigginton

It’s now officially official and the Bucks have trimmed their roster to its full 17 man complement:

The Milwaukee Bucks request waivers on Marques Bolden and Lindell Wigginton. https://t.co/BrMBoFpeHW — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 17, 2022

Marques Bolden joined the team on September 20th on a training camp Exhibit 10 deal while Lindell Wigginton has been along for the ride after having sign a one-year two-way deal with the Bucks late last season.

During Wigginton’s stint with Milwaukee in 2021-2022, he played in 19 games, averaging 4.2 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists. He would stay on with the Bucks for their recent Summer League appearance, playing in 5 games and averaging 18.2 points, 4.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.2 steals on 25.2 minutes in those exhibitions. He too was on an Exhibit 10 deal.

Crucially, this means that AJ Green and Sandro Mamukelashvili will have made the cut and retain their two-way contracts heading into the regular season. Green was the more likely of the pair to be the odd man out given his more limited skillset (shooting and not much else, to be perfectly honest), but GM Jon Horst & Co. obviously feel that they’ve enough ball-handlers and creators on the roster that keeping a deep deep bench lead guard in Wigginton or excess big man depth in Bolden was unnecessary.

Seasons are not won or lost on the backs of the 16th and 17th men, but it is always an interesting barometer measuring where it is the front office believes they most desperately need reinforcements. As ever, so long as a team is willing to eat some of the cost, they can swap out who fills their two-way slots as the season goes along as well.

Anyways, I present to you your 2022-2023 Milwaukee Bucks season opening roster:

PG - Jrue Holiday / George Hill / Jevon Carter

SG - Grayson Allen / Wes Matthews / Pat Connaughton / AJ Green

SF - Khris Middleton / Jordan Nwora / MarJon Beauchamp / Thanasis Antetokounmpo

PF - Giannis Antetokounmpo / Bobby Portis / Joe Ingles

C - Brook Lopez / Serge Ibaka / Sandro Mamukelashvili

Winning time.