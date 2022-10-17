 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Khris Middleton to Miss First Few Weeks of Season

Not unexpected

By Adam Paris
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks-Media Day Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

When will Khris Middleton be back has been one of the few “dramas” we’ve had to consume this Milwaukee Bucks offseason, and per Shams Charania we have a slightly more definitive answer:

I would say this is basically exactly in line with what I was presuming. It didn’t sound from offseason comments like he’d be set for the season’s tip-off, and if it takes a few more weeks for his wrist to feel fully right then that’s what ultimately matters. Getting off to a rough start isn’t ideal, but the team’s performance in April and May matter more.

Given that Khris apparently played with discomfort in the second half of last season, let’s hope this can put that issue to bed and give Middleton fresh enough legs to carry on for a hopefully long playoff run. Until then, we’ll likely get more looks at MarJon Beauchamp and Jordan Nwora with Pat Connaughton out to soak up wing minutes.

