Report: Khris Middleton to Miss First Few Weeks of Season

When will Khris Middleton be back has been one of the few “dramas” we’ve had to consume this Milwaukee Bucks offseason, and per Shams Charania we have a slightly more definitive answer:

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton is expected to miss the first few weeks of the regular season as he rehabs from offseason wrist surgery, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Middleton said at Media Day that he did not expect to play in the season opener this week. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 17, 2022

I would say this is basically exactly in line with what I was presuming. It didn’t sound from offseason comments like he’d be set for the season’s tip-off, and if it takes a few more weeks for his wrist to feel fully right then that’s what ultimately matters. Getting off to a rough start isn’t ideal, but the team’s performance in April and May matter more.

Given that Khris apparently played with discomfort in the second half of last season, let’s hope this can put that issue to bed and give Middleton fresh enough legs to carry on for a hopefully long playoff run. Until then, we’ll likely get more looks at MarJon Beauchamp and Jordan Nwora with Pat Connaughton out to soak up wing minutes.