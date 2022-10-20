Bucks vs. Sixers Preview: (Almost) Conference Rivals Battle in Milwaukee’s Opener

Milwaukee Bucks basketball is BACK! Thankfully after a forgettable preseason, the Bucks will begin the year on the road to face the Philadelphia 76ers. Let’s take a look at how things started over there...

The TNT Overtime angle of the Harden play is even better. pic.twitter.com/NDc0eZFACo — Steph Noh (@StephNoh) October 19, 2022

Anyways, let’s look at this game.

If you are a cord-cutting millennial like me and sometimes don’t have your parents’ cable login, all of the Milwaukee Bucks’ nationally televised games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Bucks, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and choose from a selection of packages including TNT and ESPN. Order now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

Where We’re At

Both teams are coming off disappointing ends to their season with the Sixers unable to make it past the second round, again, and the Bucks bricking their way out of the playoffs against the Boston Celtics. Both teams are hoping to be the champs in a stronger Eastern Conference and believe they have the personnel to do so. Milwaukee has a proven record to support its belief while Philly ummmm, their baseball and football team are doing pretty well. This is Milwaukee’s first game of the season while the Sixers look to bounce back after losing to the Celtics Tuesday night.

Player To Watch

Our loveable dork best player of the NBA will be starting his 10th season. It’s a bit wild to think Giannis has been in the league that long and he is still in his prime and could potentially be better. The best player in the world will be the key to any success Milwaukee has and going up against fellow MVP contender will be the perfect spark to get going. Also his conversation with Eric Nehm is an absolute MUST READ!!

Poll Game 1: Against Philly, the Bucks will... Win big (by 10 or more points)

Win close (by 9 or fewer points)

Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)

Lose big (by 10 or more points) vote view results 0% Win big (by 10 or more points) (0 votes)

0% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (0 votes)

0% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (0 votes)

0% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+