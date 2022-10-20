 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucks vs. 76ers Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 6:30 pm Central

By Adam Paris
/ new
Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks basketball is finally here once more, and what better way to tip off the season than pummeling James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers. Living in the heart of Philly, I for one am hoping I can laugh at my cadre of co-workers tomorrow after Giannis goes for 50.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 1: Against Philly, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 13%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (30 votes)
  • 45%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (101 votes)
  • 26%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (60 votes)
  • 14%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (33 votes)
224 votes total Vote Now

More From Brew Hoop

Loading comments...