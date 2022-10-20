Bucks vs. 76ers Game Thread

Milwaukee Bucks basketball is finally here once more, and what better way to tip off the season than pummeling James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers. Living in the heart of Philly, I for one am hoping I can laugh at my cadre of co-workers tomorrow after Giannis goes for 50.
Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
Poll
Game 1: Against Philly, the Bucks will...
This poll is closed
-
13%
Win big (by 10 or more points)
-
45%
Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
26%
Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
14%
Lose big (by 10 or more points)
