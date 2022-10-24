NBA Open Thread - Week 2

Hey, it’s me, and I’m back to put together an article for all you hoop addicts to use as a weigh station of debate the goings-on of the 2022-2023 NBA season.

A week has already just about gone by, and the standings are already a little topsy-turvy: The Utah Jazz have a perfect record which must be absolutely killing Danny Ainge, the Portland Trail Blazers are right there even as a sneaky preseason blow-it-up pick, and the Sixers are on pace for the NBA’s very first 0-82 season ever. And people say the regular season has lost its luster!

In terms of upcoming action, it looks like there will be some promising matchups out West this week, with the Mavs-Pelicans and Warriors-Suns tomorrow night on TNT, then Suns-Pelicans on Thursday. Elsewhere, the Cavs-Celtics game on Friday should be intriguing to get a measure of two Eastern playoff hopefuls. And, of course, the Bucks have their three games against the Nets, Knicks, and Hawks to look forward to.

Which matchups will you be keeping an eye on? Any big surprises or disappointments from a particular team or player so far?

