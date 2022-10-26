 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks vs. Nets Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 6:30 PM Central

By Adam Paris
Brooklyn Nets v Milwaukee Bucks Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

After a relatively horrific preseason performance against the Brooklyn Nets, the Milwaukee Bucks have a chance for payback following their 2-0 start to the season. This starts the first of three games in four days for the Bucks after a lengthy layoff, so let’s keep the good vibes rolling as Kyle said.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 3: Against Brooklyn, Milwaukee will....

This poll is closed

  • 41%
    Win big (10 or more points)
    (72 votes)
  • 47%
    Win close (9 or fewer points)
    (82 votes)
  • 7%
    Lose close (9 or fewer points)
    (13 votes)
  • 2%
    Lose big (10 or more points)
    (5 votes)
172 votes total Vote Now

