Rapid Recap: Bucks 110, Nets 99

In a clash between two of the top tier teams in the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo put on a show in the second half, giving the Bucks a 110-99 win and a 3-0 record.

As for the game, both teams started ugly from the floor. The Bucks were being disruptive on the defensive side of the ball, but it’d be a while before they grasped an advantage. A Bobby Portis three is what gave them the juice they needed, and they claimed a 25-20 lead after one.

Milwaukee’s offense fell off a cliff in the second quarter. They were stuck in mud, failing to get any shots to fall. It became really apparent that they hadn’t played a while, as the scoreboard read 55-43 in favor of Brooklyn at intermission.

After a lack of production in the first half, Giannis started to turn things on as soon as the second half began. In a matter of moments, he matched is first half total of nine points, pulling Milwaukee right back into the mix. He’d finish the quarter with 17 points, paving the way for the Bucks to gather a 78-76 lead headed into the final quarter of regulation.

Giannis continued to be absolutely dominant. At one point, he came barreling down the lane past Durant, sank his shot, and flexed his arm to the crowd. Everything was going Milwaukee’s way. In what seemed like a blink of an eye, the Bucks were up by double-digits, solidifying a 110-99 victory.

What Did We Learn

When Giannis is aggressive, the Bucks are better. We didn’t really learn that tonight, but rather, we saw it exemplified again. After tallying just nine points in the opening two frames, he went off for 17 in the third. That was the driving force in Milwaukee coming out and re-gaining the lead, erasing a double-digit halftime deficit. He’d continue to be the same force throughout the remainder of the game, posting a final stat line of 43 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists. Just utter dominance.